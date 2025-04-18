WWE legend Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer launches in Walmart less than 1 year after launch

This weekend marks the 41st edition of WWE's staple, WrestleMania, but the company's biggest superstar ever is making moves out of the squared circle, as well.

Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, founded last June, has now hit the shelves at Walmart.

The mega-store will now be selling the beverage in eight states: Florida, Illinois, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

"Americans deserve a real American beer, and now they can grab Real American Beer at Walmart — America’s store. Our team is passionate about building a beer that brings America together. We are a beer for great American pastimes — sports, racing, grills, tailgates, family," Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said in a statement. "Real American Beer is made for summer. And now, it’s easier than ever to get some, brother."

Added Real American Beer CEO Terri Francis: "Our Walmart partnership is a massive step forward in making Real American Beer available to millions more Americans. This is about more than just fast growth — it’s about building an iconic American brand that people want to celebrate. We see it when we roll into a new Real American Beer town and lines wrap around the block. We see it when the beer sells out in days. We see it in the comments, the shares, the photos, the stories."

Real American Beer, available in 23 states, is the official beer of WWE, and it trails only Samuel Adams as the most-popular light beer.

Its name is an ode to Hogan's entrance music, titled "Real American."

WrestleMania 41 is set to kick off Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it's the sixth straight year the spectacle will be a two-night event.

Saturday night's main event is the triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, while on Sunday night, new heel John Cena will look to notch his record-breaking 17th world title against Cody Rhodes, who won the belt over Reigns last year after the latter's more than 1,000-day run as champ.

