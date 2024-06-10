Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan enters beverage ring with launch of Real American Beer

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is hoping to unite the country with the launch of Real American Beer, a premium American-made light lager.

Hogan, the iconic WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and global icon, spent years entering the ring to the classic theme song "Real American." Now the Hulkamaniacs of the 1980s and 1990s are of the legal drinking age and can enjoy Real American Beer, which launches on June 13.

"It doesn't matter if you're Republican, a Democrat. It doesn't matter what sex you are, doesn't matter what race you are, where you're from, what you believe in -- I've got a beer that's going to bring America back together, one beer at a time," Hogan told Fox News Digital.

Hogan said he always enjoyed settling beef with other wrestlers over a beer, because understanding each other’s differences can help avoid conflict. He hopes Americans will use his new beer to do the exact same thing.

"We are more alike than we are different, but we really need to sit down and have a conversation. So that's why Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, brother, is going to bring America back together one beer at a time," he said.

Real American Beer, co-founded by the wrestling legend whose real name is Terry Bollea, hits the market on Thursday. Hogan will appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to mark the location, and he will visit MacDill Air Force Base and Seminole Hard Rock’s Tampa Bay location on Friday.

"We’re thrilled to team up with Hulk Hogan for the launch of Real American Beer," Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement.

"Given our past successes together, I’m confident Real American Beer will be a sensation for our guests," Allen added. "And we look forward to serving it at select Hard Rock venues across the country."

Hogan will bring Real American Beer to Minnesota on June 17, Missouri on June 20 and Colorado on June 24, with local launch events planned in each location. Another 13 states are expected to follow in July and August.

Hogan’s legendary, decades-long wrestling career saw him transcend the industry. He first "established his unbridled patriotism when he legdropped his way through The Iron Sheik to win the WWE Championship in 1984," according to the WWE’s website. He went on to headline the first WrestleMania in 1985, emerging as a full-blown A-list celebrity in the process.

Real American Beer has secured distribution across 17 states this summer and will be launching with retail partners including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More, Walmart, and more. The product is an "American-style" light lager brewed with 100% North American ingredients, the company said.

In addition to retail stores across the United States, Real American Beer will also be available in bars and restaurants in launch markets, including Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos, select Hooters of America locations, and on U.S. military bases.

"I've always had a great relationship with the military, you know, always would see the wounded veterans and visit the hospitals," Hogan said.

"I just think that Real American Beer is perfect for the military, because it's that fastball right down the middle. It’s exactly what everybody's looking for," he continued. "I think the military is really going to warm up this idea of drinking a Real American Beer for real Americans."

Alongside Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is led by CEO Terri Francis, who joined from The Not Company, a CPG and AI food technology company.

Real American Beer is 4.2% ABV.

