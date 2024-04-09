WrestleMania 40 shatters WWE records as Cody Rhodes wins Undisputed Universal Championship, company says

WWE on Tuesday touted major success for WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, highlighted by Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed Universal Championship over Roman Reigns and The Rock’s in-ring return.

The biggest spectacle in sports entertainment took place at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Eagles. WWE said WrestleMania 40 set a record for gate with 145,298 fans piling into the stadium over the two-night period. It was up 78% over WrestleMania 39, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WWE said viewership was up 41% across both nights of WrestleMania, and merchandise sales were up 20%. WWE has a partnership with Fanatics. Additionally, the company said WWE World became the higheset-grossing and most attended fan event in its history.

WWE stayed in Philadelphia for "Monday Night Raw." During the program, broadcaster Michael Cole revealed the road to WrestleMania kick-started 17 consecutive sellouts for WWE’s televised events. Monday’s show drew the largest gate in its history, breaking last week’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"Friday Night SmackDown" at the Wells Fargo center also drew the largest gate in the show’s history. It was also at the Wells Fargo Center.

NXT, the WWE’s developmental brand, also saw record attendance. The Stand & Deliver event drew 16,545 fans to the show.

WWE’s schedule is far from slowing down. The company hits the road on its way to WrestleMania Backlash, which will take place in France on May 4.