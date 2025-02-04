Why famed NBA coach Pat Riley will benefit from potential Chiefs 'three-peat'

Pat Riley might just be the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan Sunday.

Nearly four decades ago, the famed NBA coach was ahead of the curve. After winning his second consecutive championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988, Riley had three in a row on his mind.

But Riley's business cap was on, and he decided to file a trademark for the term "three-peat."

A quick search of "three-peat" in the United States Patent and Trademark directory shows Riles & Company Inc. is the owner of the term.

Riley was never able to capitalize because his Lakers fell to the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons the next season. However, when the Chicago Bulls won three titles in a row in 1993, Riley got paid a bunch. He also brought in cash when the Bulls completed another three-peat 1998 and again in 2000 when the Yankees did it.

No professional North American sports team has won three titles in a row since the Lakers did so with Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal from 2000 to 2002. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs and Riley have struck a deal that allows the Chiefs to sell "three-peat" merchandise. Riley will still profit, although it is unknown what the percentage will be.

Riley would give any proceeds to the Pat Riley Family Foundation, according to cllct.

Typically, licensees pay a 10% to 15% royalty on the price of an item with a trademark used.

If Kansas City fails to three-peat, it will be the Philadelphia Eagles' second championship after winning their first in 2018. This is the Chiefs' fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons.

