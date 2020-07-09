Who makes NBA jerseys?

Nike has been the official supplier of NBA jerseys since the 2017-18 season.

The sports apparel giant committed $1 billion over an eight-year period for NBA apparel rights. Nike’s deal with the league runs through the 2024-25 season.

"This partnership with Nike represents a new paradigm in the structure of our global merchandising business," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement when the deal was announced in 2015. "As our exclusive oncourt apparel provider, Nike will be instrumental in our collective efforts to grow the game globally while applying the latest in technology to the design of our uniforms and on-court products."

Nike’s famous “Swoosh” logo appears on all NBA uniforms. The company took over apparel rights from Adidas, which served as the NBA’s official uniform supplier from 2006 to 2011.

In 2016, the NBA’s board of governors approved jersey patch sponsorships for the first time in league history. All 30 NBA teams had corporate jersey patch partnerships as of this year. The patches appear on the opposite side of the Nike logo.

NBA jerseys will feature a unique twist when the league resumes play July 30 following a lengthy pause during the coronavirus pandemic. Players have the option of displaying social justice messages on the backs of their uniforms.

Nike also serves as the official uniform supplier for the NFL and MLB.

