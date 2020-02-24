Who is Diana Taurasi?

Expand / Collapse search
Diana Taurasi

WNBA star 'White Mamba' credited Kobe Bryant for increase in interest of women's basketball

Memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

American professional basketball player Diana Taurasi is considered by many to be one of the greatest female basketball players of all time. At 6 feet tall, she literally towers over the competition, and having won WNBA Championship three times (2007, 2009, 2014), Taurasi has also garnered four Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), making her one of five athletes in history to have four Olympic gold medals in basketball.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defended by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) July 12, 2019, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taurasi rose to prominence shortly after being selected first overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She was named the 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 42 out of a possible 48 votes from a national panel comprised of sportswriters and broadcasters.  As the winner, Taurasi received a Tiffany & Co.-designed trophy and $5,000.

Her sports prowess continued to raise eyebrows, and in 2018's season opener against the Dallas Wings, Taurasi became the first WNBA player to make 1,000 3-pointers. Then, on June 5, 2018, she became the first WNBA player to score 8,000 points in an 80-74 victory against the Liberty.

Basketball player Diana Taurasi, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird, from left, during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Due to her proclivity for scoring in crucial situations, Kobe Bryant himself gave her the moniker she's now famous for when he said, "She is a Mamba. The White One." NBA center Deandre Ayton also named her "the Michael Jordan of the WNBA." Taurasi is also known as DT, Dee, and G.O.A.T, naming a few of her many pseudonyms.

Taurasi remains under contract with the Phoenix Mercury, and she's confirmed her intention to play for the team this year.

