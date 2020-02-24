Who is Diana Taurasi?

American professional basketball player Diana Taurasi is considered by many to be one of the greatest female basketball players of all time. At 6 feet tall, she literally towers over the competition, and having won WNBA Championship three times (2007, 2009, 2014), Taurasi has also garnered four Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), making her one of five athletes in history to have four Olympic gold medals in basketball.

Taurasi rose to prominence shortly after being selected first overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She was named the 2004 WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 42 out of a possible 48 votes from a national panel comprised of sportswriters and broadcasters. As the winner, Taurasi received a Tiffany & Co.-designed trophy and $5,000.

Her sports prowess continued to raise eyebrows, and in 2018's season opener against the Dallas Wings, Taurasi became the first WNBA player to make 1,000 3-pointers. Then, on June 5, 2018, she became the first WNBA player to score 8,000 points in an 80-74 victory against the Liberty.

Due to her proclivity for scoring in crucial situations, Kobe Bryant himself gave her the moniker she's now famous for when he said, "She is a Mamba. The White One." NBA center Deandre Ayton also named her "the Michael Jordan of the WNBA." Taurasi is also known as DT, Dee, and G.O.A.T, naming a few of her many pseudonyms.

Taurasi remains under contract with the Phoenix Mercury, and she's confirmed her intention to play for the team this year.

