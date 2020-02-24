Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths

The suit was disclosed amid the memorial service for the victims

By Brian MelleyAssociated Press
close
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says Kobe Bryant was bigger than basketball. video

Boston Celtics center: Kobe Bryant meant a lot to the whole world

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says Kobe Bryant was bigger than basketball.

The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and her 13-year-old daughter last month.

Continue Reading Below

KOBE, GIANNA BRYANT HONORED AT STAPLES CENTER WITH PUBLIC MEMORIAL

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.  Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

KOBE BRYANT AND DAUGHTER GIANNA BURIED IN UNMARKED GRAVE

Group 3 Aviation via AP

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the victims was being held at the arena where Bryant played most of his career. 