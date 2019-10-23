Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry responds to Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame remark

Michael Jordan appeared to make himself the gatekeeper of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday when he said that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wasn’t a Hall of Famer "yet."

Continue Reading Below

Curry, a three-time NBA champion and one-time NBA MVP, responded to the Chicago Bulls legend, according to Complex.

"I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent," Curry said on Tuesday. "I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we've heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself."

Curry’s coach Steve Kerr, who played on some of the championship Bulls teams with Jordan, was also asked about the 10-time scoring champion’s comments.

“I think Michael has his own version of the Hall of Fame,” Kerr said, according to 95.7 The Game. “It's in his own head ... whatever that is, then that’s what it is.”

Jordan made the comments in an interview on “Today.” Curry’s Hall of Fame status came up after he was asked whether he would change who was in his lineup for a pick-up game. Jordan said he would choose Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy and wouldn’t change the lineup.

When asked whether Curry should be offended by the list, Jordan said he hoped not.

“He's still a great player,” Jordan said. “Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He's not.”

Curry is one of the best three-point shooters of all-time. He’s already won three NBA championships, two MVP awards and has been named to an All-Star team six times.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

His teams beat the greatest basketball of this generation – LeBron James – for three of those titles.