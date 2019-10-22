Michael Jordan insists three-time NBA champ Stephen Curry is 'not a Hall of Famer yet'

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time after winning six NBA championships, 10-scoring titles and five MVP awards in his Hall of Fame career.

Continue Reading Below

For someone who has racked up the accolades, he would certainly know whether a player of this era in basketball would be a Hall of Famer. Jordan may have irked Golden State Warriors fans with his opinion over one of their top stars.

Jordan appeared in an interview with “Today” on Monday and said that he didn’t think Stephen Curry was a Hall of Famer just yet.

“He's still a great player,” Jordan said. “Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He's not.”

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jordan’s answer stemmed from a question about whether the former Chicago Bulls star would swap anyone out from his 2013 list of players he’d pick to play a pick-up game with. Jordan said at the time he would choose Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and James Worthy.

When asked whether Curry should be offended by the list, Jordan said he hoped not.

Curry is one of the best three-point shooters of all-time. He’s already won three NBA championships, two MVP awards and has been named to an All-Star team six times. His teams beat the greatest basketball of this generation – LeBron James – for three of those titles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE