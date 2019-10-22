Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NBA

Michael Jordan insists three-time NBA champ Stephen Curry is 'not a Hall of Famer yet'

By FOXBusiness
close
While the NBA defends freedom of speech amid a fallout with China, FOX Business' Susan Li reports on China halting the broadcast of the league's preseason games.video

Backlash against the NBA growing

While the NBA defends freedom of speech amid a fallout with China, FOX Business' Susan Li reports on China halting the broadcast of the league's preseason games.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time after winning six NBA championships, 10-scoring titles and five MVP awards in his Hall of Fame career.

Continue Reading Below

For someone who has racked up the accolades, he would certainly know whether a player of this era in basketball would be a Hall of Famer. Jordan may have irked Golden State Warriors fans with his opinion over one of their top stars.

Jordan appeared in an interview with “Today” on Monday and said that he didn’t think Stephen Curry was a Hall of Famer just yet.

FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

NBA STAR DONATING $22 FOR EVERY POINT HE SCORES THIS SEASON TO CHARITY
SHAQUILLE O'NEAL FOOTS BILL FOR FAMILY'S RENT IN NEW HOME AFTER BOY IS LEFT PARALYZED IN SHOOTING

“He's still a great player,” Jordan said. “Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He's not.”

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jordan’s answer stemmed from a question about whether the former Chicago Bulls star would swap anyone out from his 2013 list of players he’d pick to play a pick-up game with. Jordan said at the time he would choose Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and James Worthy.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry looks at the Los Angeles Lakers' bench during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

When asked whether Curry should be offended by the list, Jordan said he hoped not.

Curry is one of the best three-point shooters of all-time. He’s already won three NBA championships, two MVP awards and has been named to an All-Star team six times. His teams beat the greatest basketball of this generation – LeBron James – for three of those titles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE