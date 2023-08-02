USWNT torched for not celebrating national anthem at World Cup: 'Very sad patriotism' Outkick host says

Outkick host Charly Arnolt slammed the U.S. women's national soccer team over their display of patriotism at the World Cup.

The U.S. women's national soccer team sparked controversy in their first three games, after a portion of the team appeared to withhold singing and placing their hands over their hearts during the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Although it's something being seen across all sporting leagues, Arnolt told Stuart Varney on FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Wednesday that it's upsetting to see American's act this way on an international stage.

"We're seeing this in the WNBA, We're seeing this in the NBA. We're seeing this the NFL. We're seeing it here on the women's national soccer team, which is very sad patriotism," she said.

She also pointed to the their first opponent, Vietnam, who showed pride for their country in contrast to the Americans.

"It's very sad, especially when you look at their opponents, the Vietnamese players who are so adamantly celebrating their country's anthem," she said.

A recent Gallup poll showed that a historically low number of U.S. adults describe themselves as "extremely proud" to be American.

"A lot of people just don't have so much pride in living in this country," Arnolt said referencing the poll.

"We've got to get things turned around because this is not something that we want to be showcasing on an international stage," she concluded.

The U.S. Women's National Team did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The United States plays Sweden in the round of 16 match on Sunday.

