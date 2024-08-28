USAA thinking of their members with new activations for 2024 NFL season

As the new NFL season is around the corner, USAA, the league's official "Salute to Service" partner, is excited about all the new activations they have in store for their members and fans alike.

USAA's new CMO Francesco Lagutaine shared that excitement with FOX Business while breaking down what military members and football fans can expect to see from the organization during another highly anticipated NFL season.

Of course, one of those activations from the marketing team at USAA is more commercials with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, a spokesman for the organization since 2021, and there will be a special guest involved as well.

Legendary actor, and former military member, Sam Elliott.

"Our membership tells us that they like to see members in our stories," Lagutaine explained. "Sam Elliott is a member, and that’s where the thinking starts. As we approached Sam, he was incredibly interested and passionate and willing to come and tell those stories."

"Both [Gronk] and Sam were very much a part of the team this year. They were working with us to improve the storytelling of the new commercials we’ll see."

In the new commercials, Gronkowski is trying to join USAA – a theme of his over the years – by hosting a casting call for his own USAA commercial. That’s when Elliott tells Gronk that he’s a member of the organization. How that unfolds after Elliott gets the part remains to be seen.

But commercials are not the only way Lagutaine and his colleagues are bringing the NFL to more members.

A new way of engagement comes in Madden 25, as USAA entered a multi-year partnership with EA sports and the popular video game franchise. The game features USAA Stadium, "Salute to Service" programming and exclusive player card and customized uniforms in Madden Ultimate Team mode.

"When we look at data and we see that actually Madden, ahead of Call of Duty, is the game that engages with the most, that sends us a signal they’re taking the passion for the game at different platforms. Those are the things we look at in our brainstormings," Lagutaine said after seeing a survey from current and former military members.

And Lagutaine also discussed "The Big Game," Super Bowl LIX, where USAA will be launching a national sweepstakes as part of an eligibility awareness program, which is targeted toward currently serving members.

The sweepstakes will have one winner and a guest receive a trip to the Super Bowl, including tickets, airfare and more.

USAA is also focused on teams they partner with, including the Baltimore Ravens this year.

"The Ravens are in a place where we have a lot of our members, especially our active duty members, which have a particular place in our heart," Lagutaine said. "They are in that area, and therefore, have a connection with Ravens. Our ability to actually activate all of our teams, the Ravens being the latest one in the family, it’s going to give us that opportunity to go from the big property all the way to the community engagement to the team they support and they watch every single Sunday."

USAA will also have boot camps with active duty service members along with the NFL teams they are partnered with.

No matter the activation, Lagutaine knows the responsibility and "privilege" it is to tell these stories of current and former military members.

"To me, it actually puts into perspective the work that marketing does," Lagutaine said of the mission behind the work he and his colleagues do on a daily basis. "Sometimes, we get carried away with how exciting our job is. The brand of USAA is all about the actions that we take vis-a-vis our memberships. How we show up for our members day in and day out, how we support them in moments of need, how we support them to make sure they have healthy financial lives, and how we support them in other ways like giving away cars, giving away the ability to participate [in events].

"In marketing, we’re privileged we get to tell those stories. Those stories help carry that message beyond the members directly. They’re very important in letting people know we’re there for them and we’re always ready to show up for them."

