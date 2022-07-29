Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Under Armour agrees to pay UCLA more than $67 million to resolve lawsuit

Under Armour attempted to end its contract with UCLA in June 2020

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Under Armour and UCLA have agreed to a $67.491 million settlement to end the university’s lawsuit against the company, according to The Los Angeles Times. 

UCLA sued Under Armour in August 2020 after the apparel company attempted to end its 15-year, $280-million contract with the university

UCLA asked for more than $200 million in damages after Under Armour attempted to end the contract.

An Under Armour towel on a UCLA player

Under Armour towel and glove on a UCLA Bruins player before the Bruins faced the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.  (John McCoy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are gratified to have resolved this matter in a way that benefits our student-athletes and the entire Bruin community," Mary Osako, the university’s vice chancellor of strategic communications, said, according to Bloomberg. 

NBA DRAFT 2022: JOHNNY DAVIS TALKS PARTNERSHIP WITH PANINI, COLLECTING CARDS WHEN HE WAS YOUNGER

Under Armour said it tried to end its contract with UCLA, citing the school's failure to play more than half of its baseball games in 2020. Under Armour claimed the school did not provide marketing benefits when sports were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Armour had also claimed UCLA shamed "the company and itself through the resignation of men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo after his involvement in the college sports admissions scandal," according to the LA Times. 

The UCLA Bruins during spring practice

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) of the UCLA Bruins during the Spring Football Showcase at Drake Track Stadium on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles April 23, 2022.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty Images)

UCLA signed with Nike and the Jordan brand in December 2020 for six years and $46.45 million. 

COLLEGE ATHLETES WITH NIL DEALS COULD FACE ISSUES ON TAX DAY 2022, FLORIDA ATTORNEY SAYS

The settlement comes at a time of great change for UCLA sports. The university's sports programs will leave the Pac-12 conference for the Big Ten in 2024.

UCLA's Under Armour shoes against USC

UCLA guard Kris Wilkes' Under Armour shoes during a game between UCLA and the USC Trojans Jan. 19, 2019, at Galen Center in Los Angeles.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As the oldest NCAA Division I athletic conference in the United States and with a footprint that will now extend from the Pacific to the Atlantic, Big Ten membership offers the Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents," UCLA said in a statement when announcing the move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Specifically, this move will enhance name, image and likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country." 