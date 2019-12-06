Troy Aikman, Cowboys fans rip team after latest loss to the Bears

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman led Dallas Cowboys fans in ripping coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones after the team over their loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Aikman appeared to be stunned by the Cowboys’ latest loss after the game. Dallas has dropped four of their last five and went under the .500 mark with their latest defeat.

“I don't know how you come back from this. I really don't,” Aikman said on the NFL on FOX postgame show. “They got embarrassed in that game.”

Aikman said he was unsure whether the idea of making the playoffs was enough to keep the Dallas players motivated.

“I don't know how you sell that if you're Jason Garrett or Jerry Jones or anyone,” Aikman said. “When you have a performance like that to say, ‘Hey. But we’re still alive. We’ll go play this week against the Rams and it’s all right out in front of us.’

“I don’t think the players hear that. I wouldn’t hear it if I were them. And this is on the players as much as it is on the coaches. They've got to be better. I’m not sure I’d even talk to the team this week. I'd just say, ‘Let’s go play next week and you guys figure it out.’”

Fans expressed their frustration with the team on social media.

Jones echoed Aikman and fans’ statements after the game.

“I don't care what the standings are, what the numbers are. We had thought that we could come up here and play a good team and play a fine football game and get our act to where we're starting to look like a team that could -- if we by a slim chance if we get in the playoffs -- where we could win,” Jones said, according to NFL.com. “We can't do that until we play and start winning the football games and we've got three more to play. When we do that, we can go.”

Dallas dropped to 6-7 with the loss. The team will still be in first place in the NFC East division if the Philadelphia Eagles win on Monday night. Those two teams meet again on Dec. 22.