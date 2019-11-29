Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ feathers ruffled, leaves game after Bills smothering

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t watch as the Buffalo Bills smothered his team during Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at AT&T stadium.

Jones flew the coup with two minutes left on the clock after the Bills pulled out all the tricks, scoring touchdown after touchdown.

The Bills dug deep with a wide-open touchdown pass. After a double-reverse play from receiver Andre Roberts, the ball was passed to wide receiver John Brown and hurled downfield to running back Devin Singletary, wide open for a touchdown.

Teary-eyed Jones told Dallas Morning News, in a post-game interview, that he knew the Bills would be hard to beat.

“I believe in this group,” he said. “That [game] certainly was something that causes you to have to check, causes you to reach deep to find out what you’re thankful for.”

The Bills came out victorious with a final score of 26-15.

