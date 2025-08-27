Travis Kelce's alma mater celebrates engagement to Taylor Swift with specifically priced discounted tickets

Travis Kelce's alma mater is celebrating his major life update.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop superstar Taylor Swift announced on Tuesday, after roughly two years of dating, that they are engaged.

Well, the University of Cincinnati, where Kelce spent his college years, decided to get in on the action by offering discounted tickets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Write a love story of your own this season at Nippert Stadium," the school’s athletics account wrote on X.

In the post, the Bearcats announced that they would be selling select tickets to their games against Northwestern State and UCF for $13 (Swift's favorite number) and season ticket packages available for $87 (Kelce's jersey number).

"They're engaged. Are you?" the post's graphic wrote in front of flowers that were reminiscent of the engagement photos' background.

The news came 13 days after Swift announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on Kelce's podcast.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS HOPE TRAVIS KELCE DRAFTS HARRISON BUTKER AS GROOMSMAN FOR TAYLOR SWIFT WEDDING

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift shared Tuesday on Instagram .

In photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

Swift's notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. She admitted in an interview with TIME magazine that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

In July 2023, Kelce joked on his "New Heights" podcast that he missed the opportunity to give Swift a friendship bracelet in person when The Eras Tour rolled through Kansas City.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce told his brother, Jason.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Bearcats open up their season on Thursday against Nebraska at home – the discounted games are on Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, respectively.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.