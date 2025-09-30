Travis Kelce's 3rd annual charity car show helps Kansas City youth before Ravens victory

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is working hard to keep his team’s win streak going, but he’s also remaining a constant in his community with his third annual "Kelce Car Jam."

Before the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday, the Kelce Car Jam, sponsored by Raising Cane’s, was held on Friday night to benefit the future Hall of Famer’s 87 & Running Foundation.

This highly anticipated event brings Chiefs fans, their families and general football lovers together for a night filled with some of Kansas City’s top automobiles. Kelce even brought out some of his car collection.

The 87 & Running Foundation is Kelce’s way of impacting disadvantaged youth to "achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts."

"As a kid, I was mindful of how life looked different for everyone, but as a man, I am profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure, and privilege I grew up with compared to others. Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream," Kelce said in a statement on his foundation’s site.

"And it’s a beautiful thing when a kid’s dream comes true."

As the main sponsor, Raising Cane’s brought out its food truck to serve its signature chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and Cane’s toast to football fans and car lovers alike.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves prides himself on philanthropy, just like Kelce, and he’s been making a serious impact in sports over the years. For example, while Kelce was preparing for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Graves announced a $1 million donation to the newly-named Manning Family Children’s hospital in New Orleans – the site of the "Big Game."

Graves was also named the Parade King on the Krewe of Bacchus King’s float before the Super Bowl.

"Raising Cane’s, I appreciate you always showing up for 87 & Running, my foundation here that serves the underserved youth here in Kansas City. Can’t thank you guys enough for always making a difference," Kelce said at the Car Jam.

