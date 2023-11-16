Expand / Collapse search
Travis and Jason Kelce's Christmas duet tops Apple Music charts following release

Taylor Swift's fan base might have something to say about the remarkable success

Taylor Swift might not be the only musically gifted artist in her relationship with Travis Kelce. 

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has teamed up with brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles on "Fairytale Of Philadelphia," a holiday song from "A Philly Special Christmas." 

Jason Kelce and Eagles offensive line teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, shocked the world during the holiday season last year after they released covers of Christmas favorites that debuted in December 2022. 

Jason Kelce was among those behind the mic for songs like "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and others. 

Now, the two brothers have their own duet that, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, is a project that is "a Philly-ized rewrite of ‘Fairytale of New York,’ The Pogues’ 1987 tale of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas eve sleeping off a bender in the drink tank."

The Inquirer added that Travis Kelce recorded the song before he was rumored to be with Swift. 

The album’s Instagram account posted a video of a snippet with puppet-like Kelce brothers singing, and Travis has a higher voice than his brother’s baritone. 

"Philly, are we going to let a Chief steal the show?" the post’s caption states. "No way…But we are going to enjoy the newly reimagined single, Fairytale of Philadelphia by Jason & Travis Kelce."

They also have video of Travis Kelce’s recording of his lyrics for the song in which he smiles throughout. 

"I think this would do really well if it was actually you and Travis," Jason Kelce says in another video, recalling what someone had suggested. 

And, of course, it’s doing really well. The song was topping Apple Music charts Thursday.  