Tom Brady opens up about moving family to Tampa to play for Buccaneers

Tom Brady made the shocking move of leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason and he revealed in a recent interview his family is still adjusting.

Brady appeared on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert.” The 43-year-old opened up about life in Tampa and the struggle of moving to a completely new city with his wife Gisele Bundchen and their children.

“We came to Florida for the last five months and my daughter’s like, ‘Daddy, what are we gonna do for Christmas? What are we gonna do for Halloween? Is there Halloween in Tampa?’” he said of his daughter Vivian.

Brady said another issue his daughter had was the Tampa heat, something which the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he loved and that he was never going back to the cold.

“Every time we eat, we eat outside and it’s like 85 degrees, [and] she won’t eat outside with us. She goes inside the house,” he explained. “She’s like, ‘Daddy, I do not like it this hot all the time.’

“But for me, yeah, I like it hot every day now. I’m never going back to cold weather. I did 25 years of it.”

Brady said for “one reason or another” it didn’t work out with the Patriots and described the new situation he’s in as “perfect.”

Brady’s team includes Ronald Jones III, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. The Buccaneers also signed running back Leonard Fournette last week. Jameis Winston, who quarterbacked the team last year, threw for more than 5,000 yards. Brady could put up similar numbers.

Tampa Bay takes on the New Orleans Saints in the first game of the season. The game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.