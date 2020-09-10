Tom Brady, Cam Newton top NFL's jersey sales list ahead of 2020 kickoff

Two of the NFL’s most recognizable veteran quarterbacks lead the league’s list of top-selling jerseys ahead of kickoff for the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the top spot during kickoff week, according to Fanatics, the NFL’s e-commerce partner. Fellow star Cam Newton, who replaced Brady as starting quarterback for the New England Patriots this season, ranks just behind him on the jersey sales list.

As of Thursday afternoon, less than 50 jersey sales separated Brady from Newton. Sales data was tracked from all official platforms, including Fanatics.com and NFLShop.com, from Sunday afternoon through Thursday.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle ranks third on the jersey sales list. Kittle, 26, signed a $75 million contract extension with the defending NFC Champions during the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the team to victory in the Super Bowl last February, ranks fourth. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rounds out the top five.

At age 43, Brady remains one of the NFL’s most marketable players. While Mahomes surpassed Brady in overall apparel and merchandise sales for the 2020 season, the Buccaneers star has been a fixture on the top sales list throughout his lengthy NFL career.

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with a matchup between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

