Tom Brady launches new athletic clothing brand

The NFL star has penned a slew of deals with college athletes to endorse the new apparel line, dubbed 'Brady'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady launched his own clothing line Wednesday, and has inked deals with a host of college athletes to endorse the brand, dubbed "Brady."

The new label offers "technical apparel for training and living" according to its website, and the products listed range in price from $20 socks to a $395 parka.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 9, 2022. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before joining the Bucs in 2020 and winning another, has not only seen enormous success in the NFL but also through his endorsements of several products during his lengthy career. But the Brady brand is his own.

The superstar quarterback, hailed by many as the "GOAT," partnered with Jens Grede to build the brand. Grede has already built three multimillion-dollar fashion empires, including two separately for Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe. The creative director for Brady's line is Dao-Yi Chow, who designed New York brand Public School.

Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady arrives for a ceremony with President Biden at the White House in Washington, July 20, 2021. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I thought about launching an apparel brand for a lot of years and we wanted this one, with Jens and Dao, to be perfect," Brady told fashion outlet WWD in an interview published earlier this week. "We wanted to be sure we really nailed it and got it right. I’m closer to the end of my football career but at the same time, [I want to do] things that are fun."

Brady has no shortage of college athletes signed on as ambassadors, now that the NCAA has allowed them to profit off their own names, images, and likenesses.

Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 31, 2021. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nine athletes have signed on, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, along with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose famous NFL father Deion Sanders currently serves as his head coach.

But it isn't just football players that Brady has signed. The brand has also brought on college tennis players Patrick Zahraj of UCLA and Andrew Fenty of University of Michigan.