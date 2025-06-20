Tom Brady kicks off Fanatics Fest by granting Make-A-Wish to 12-year-old cancer patient: 'It's awesome'

For the second time in as many years, Tom Brady and Fanatics teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make a child's dream come true at Fanatics Fest.

Axton Robertson, a 12-year-old cancer patient, went on a $200 shopping spree at the second annual fest at Javits Center in New York before his wish to meet the seven-time Super Bowl champ was granted.

Despite living in Tennessee, Robertson is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan because of Brady. (He thinks they're still in good hands with Baker Mayfield.) He was practically speechless ahead of meeting Brady, admitting he was "a little bit nervous."

But his excitement level was at a "12," an ode to Brady's uniform number.

"He's such a great inspiration. I just like him," Robertson told to FOX Business.

Robertson used his spending spree on - you guessed it - Brady jerseys, one of which was a Michigan uniform.

"I've been helping with Make-A-Wish for a while, and it's always just an amazing experience. There's a lot of people that deal with some difficult situations. It's great to hear their stories, wish them words of encouragement, and make fun day out of it. It's awesome," Brady told reporters after the meet-and-greet.

With the second annual Fanatics Fest in full effect, Robertson will now get a chance to spot numerous top-notch athletes throughout the weekend, including Derek Jeter, Peyton and Eli Manning, LeBron James, and much more.

"Fanatics is doing some great things in bringing so many of these wishes to this Fanatics Fest. It's just special for everybody, because everyone's here. Not only do you get to meet us, but you get to be a part of this whole experience. The whole day is fun for everybody."

"This is very exciting. It's almost overwhelming," added his mother, Courtney. "Tom Brady is really how he got into football. He can tell you all day, every day, that Tom Brady is the GOAT, he really respects him. The anticipation has been building, and the fact that the day is finally here, it's surreal."

"It's an honor to be part of their journey and help bring their wish to life," said Fanatics Foundation executive director Grace Farraj.

Since their partnership began in October 2023, Fanatics and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 600 wishes.

