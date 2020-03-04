Tom Brady free agency watch attracts this many NFL teams: Report

NFL superstar Tom Brady will have no shortage of options if he enters free agency without a deal in place with the New England Patriots, according to a report on Wednesday.

With the NFL’s free agency period just two weeks away, at least eight teams are actively monitoring Brady’s availability with varying levels of interest, ESPN reported, citing conversations with team executives. Of those eight teams, four teams are already prepared to offer him a contract.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are three leading rumored destinations for Brady. While Jimmy Garoppolo, Brady’s former understudy, remains under contract in San Francisco, the 49ers can release him with minimal impact on their salary cap if they decide to pursue Brady.

The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady through March 16. On that date, other teams can enter talks with Brady as part of the NFL’s “legal tampering” window, though they cannot finalize a deal.

Brady’s contract with the Patriots voids on March 17. New England can’t use the franchise tag to retain Brady due to a clause in his previous deal.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has indicated that he would prefer for Brady to either re-sign with New England to conclude his career or retire. To date, Brady has not given any indication as to where he plans to sign.

