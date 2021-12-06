Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady set to drop new NFT collection featuring early career highlights

Brady NFTs are priced for millions on the Autograph platform

Tom Brady is dropping a new round of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Tuesday and they are expected to sellout within minutes.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be launching Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection, which will focus on highlights from the start of his career. The NFTs include his professional resume, his combine gear, his draft card and a stopwatch that showed his 40-yard dash time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Falcons with quarterback Tom Brady (12) Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom)

Those who already hold one or more NFTs from Brady’s Preseason Access Pass drop from earlier this year will get early access to the NFTs starting Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. The early access period will last until Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The rest of the public will have a chance to purchase the NFTs on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. ET.

Brady NFTs can go for millions on the Autograph marketplace.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady works in the pocket against the Falcons Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom)

The NFTs will be available to purchase on Autograph – which was co-founded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar.

Tom Brady on the line of scrimmage against the Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom)

Brady is among the superstar athletes who have gotten into the NFT space. His team on Autograph includes Rob Gronkowski, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and Wayne Gretzky.