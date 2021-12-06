Tom Brady set to drop new NFT collection featuring early career highlights

Tom Brady is dropping a new round of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Tuesday and they are expected to sellout within minutes.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be launching Live Forever: The Tom Brady Origins Collection, which will focus on highlights from the start of his career. The NFTs include his professional resume, his combine gear, his draft card and a stopwatch that showed his 40-yard dash time.

Those who already hold one or more NFTs from Brady’s Preseason Access Pass drop from earlier this year will get early access to the NFTs starting Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. The early access period will last until Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The rest of the public will have a chance to purchase the NFTs on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. ET.

Brady NFTs can go for millions on the Autograph marketplace.

The NFTs will be available to purchase on Autograph – which was co-founded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar.

Brady is among the superstar athletes who have gotten into the NFT space. His team on Autograph includes Rob Gronkowski, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Tony Hawk, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and Wayne Gretzky.