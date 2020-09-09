Postmates named NFL's first-ever official food delivery partner

The NFL named Postmates as its official food delivery partner on Wednesday ahead of an unprecedented season in which most fans will have to get their favorite game day snacks at home rather than in the stadium.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Postmates will also serve as a sponsor for key events, such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. Postmates will roll out a variety of NFL-themed offerings throughout the 2020 season.

“Fans will be watching NFL football this season from their couch more than ever before, so teaming up with Postmates as the first official on-demand food delivery partner of the NFL was a perfect combination,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s vice president of business development. “We’re excited for Postmates to bring an NFL experience directly to our fans’ doorsteps throughout the season and around the year.”

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. The Postmates deal marks the first time the NFL has named an official delivery partner.

To coincide with the start of the NFL season on Thursday, Postmates is working with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, as well as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, to deliver meals to frontline health care workers in both cities.

“People across the country aren’t just ready to order their favorite game day foods, they are eagerly awaiting the return of football. While most fans won’t be able to physically go to the game, this partnership with the NFL allows us to bring the gameday experience, and a few surprises throughout the season, directly to fans,” said Eric Edge, Postmates’ senior vice president of marketing and communications.

At the start of the season, just seven of the NFL’s 32 teams are expected to host fans in some capacity at their stadiums. Teams are adhering to local public health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

