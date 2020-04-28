Tom Brady's visit with Buccaneers coach didn't violate NFL rules, league says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s recent visit with his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was not a violation of NFL rules, the league said Tuesday.

The NFL instituted a virtual offseason program with classroom-style coaching and training sessions after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of team facilities and cancellation of traditional workouts. Teams were forbidden from conducting in-person meetings or instruction prior to the start of the program Monday.

Brady’s visit with Leftwich became public knowledge after a neighbor revealed that the longtime quarterback had accidentally trespassed at his home. Multiple NFL teams expressed concern that Brady had received personal instruction in violation of the program’s rules.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement.

Leftwich’s neighbor said Brady walked into his home with duffel bags before realizing he had the wrong address, apologizing and walking out. Brady later poked fun at his mistake on social media.

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady joked, referencing his nickname for his new home city.

Brady will have to learn a new offensive scheme after signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. A six-time Super Bowl champion, he spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

