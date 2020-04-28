Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

Tom Brady's visit with Buccaneers coach didn't violate NFL rules, league says

Teams were forbidden from conducting in-person meetings or instruction prior to start of offseason program

By FOXBusiness
close
Rob Gronkowski's NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus addresses Gronk's decision to join former New England Patriot Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.video

NFL agent: Gronkowski was 'pretty motivated' to play with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski's NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus addresses Gronk's decision to join former New England Patriot Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s recent visit with his new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was not a violation of NFL rules, the league said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The NFL instituted a virtual offseason program with classroom-style coaching and training sessions after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of team facilities and cancellation of traditional workouts. Teams were forbidden from conducting in-person meetings or instruction prior to the start of the program Monday.

TOM BRADY ACCIDENTALLY TRESPASSES IN TAMPA HOME

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins on 2020 NFL Draft betting and expectations for its IPO. Video

Brady’s visit with Leftwich became public knowledge after a neighbor revealed that the longtime quarterback had accidentally trespassed at his home. Multiple NFL teams expressed concern that Brady had received personal instruction in violation of the program’s rules.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement.

Leftwich’s neighbor said Brady walked into his home with duffel bags before realizing he had the wrong address, apologizing and walking out. Brady later poked fun at his mistake on social media.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady joked, referencing his nickname for his new home city.

Brady will have to learn a new offensive scheme after signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. A six-time Super Bowl champion, he spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM