Tom Brady accidentally trespasses in Tampa home during attempted visit with Bucs coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still getting used to his new neighborhood after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady, 42, was attempting to visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for the first time on April 7 when he accidentally walked into the wrong home. Leftwich’s neighbor, David Kramer, recounted Brady’s accidental trespassing incident in an interview with TMZ.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer told TMZ. “He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. … He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'"

The incident occurred just a couple of weeks after Brady signed a two-year, $50 million to join the Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champion is renting a 30,000-square foot mansion in Tampa Bay that belongs to MLB legend Derek Jeter.

For Brady, the move to Tampa Bay has been an adjustment. He was kicked out of a local park earlier this week that was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady poked fun at both mishaps on Twitter.

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady joked, referencing his nickname for his new home city.

The Buccaneers’ trade activity this week provided Brady with a nice consolation prize. Tampa Bay acquired the rights to retired star tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate with the Patriots, in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

