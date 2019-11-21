Tom Brady quizzed about ex-Patriots teammate Antonio Brown's apology

Antonio Brown hasn't played for the New England Patriots for months, but his former teammates can't forget him. Partly because reporters keeping asking about the wide receiver's latest headlines.

This week, both Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick were quizzed about Brown’s social media apology to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for causing a media circus after his release.

"All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization," he wrote in posts on Instagram and Twitter accompanying a photo of him hugging Brady, the quarterback, during their only game together. "Sorry for the bad media and the drama."

Brady liked the Instagram image, which drew the eyes of many fans across the entire NFL spectrum. “I didn’t put much thought into it,” he said Wednesday, according to NESN. “But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

The apology comes on the heels of past posts in which Brown indicated he’d fight the Patriots' decision to withhold a $9 million signing bonus. He also reportedly met with NFL officials last week to discuss various sexual assault allegations against him that could make him subject to a possible suspension under the league's personal conduct policy if he’s signed by another team.

The Patriots cut ties with Brown in September, following just one game, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. They were the third team in less than a year to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his on-field accomplishments.

On his first unemployed NFL Sunday, Brown took shots at Kraft and longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

While Brady gave a happy-go-lucky response when asked about Brown's post, Belichick brushed the question aside.

“You’d have to talk to Robert [Kraft] about that,” the coach said when asked about the NFL’s investigation into Brown, according to the Boston Globe. “Every week, you guys ask me about a player who’s not on our team, and so every week it’s going to be the same answer.”

On Wednesday, Brown filed a countersuit against the former female trainer who claimed in a civil case that he had raped her three different times, according to ESPN. Brown's lawsuit accuses her of defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsement.