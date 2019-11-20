Antonio Brown apology to Patriots receives 'like' from Tom Brady, other ex-teammates

Tom Brady was one of Antonio Brown’s biggest supporters when the wide receiver joined the New England Patriots in September and it has appeared to stay that way.

Brady was among multiple Patriots players to “like” Brown’s apology to the organization and to team owner Robert Kraft on Instagram, despite the free-agent star criticizing the league, Kraft and vowing never to play in the NFL again upon his departure from New England earlier this season.

Phillip Dorsett and Brandon Bolden were among the others who liked Brown’s apology.

The former Patriots wide receiver posted a photo of himself hugging Brady during the one game the two shared the field together this season. The game took place in Miami against the Dolphins. He caught four passes for 58 yards and scored a touchdown.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” he wrote.

Brown was released from the Patriots after he was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former trainer, and accused of sexual assault in a separate Sports Illustrated report.

After he was released, Brown appeared to burn his final bridge with the NFL and the Patriots. He tweeted in September he wouldn't play in the NFL again and slammed Kraft, Shannon Sharpe and Ben Roethlisberger in several tweets.

Brown also filed a lawsuit against the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders in hopes to recoup signing bonus money he lost after the Patriots released him.

According to an NBC Sports Boston report in September, Brown’s release from the Patriots left Brady “bummed out” and the star quarterback was “not happy” the team released him. The report said Brady was trying to get to understand Brown and trying to help him. He thought the wide receiver was “reachable.”

Brady added in a separate interview on WEEI that he had “a lot of personal feelings” about the situation but didn’t care to elaborate on any of them.