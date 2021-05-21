Tim Tebow's contract details with Jaguars revealed: report

Tim Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday to try and make the final roster as a tight end instead of a quarterback.

It’s the first time Tebow is on any kind of NFL roster. He last played in a regular-season game for the New York Jets in 2012 and failed to get on the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Tebow, after reportedly resisting a change to any other position from quarterback, will now to try and compete for a starting job or backup role with the Jaguars. The NFL Network on Friday released details of the contract Jacksonville and Tebow agreed to.

Tebow and the Jaguars agreed to a one-year, $920,000 contract, a source told NFL Network. It’s the veteran’s minimum for a player who has at least three years of NFL service, according to Spotrac.

Additionally, the NFL Network reported Tebow received no guaranteed money and an injury split, which could impact his salary if he gets hurt during organized team activities, training camp or playing in a game.

Tebow will be competing for a job with rookie Luke Farrell, Tyler Davis, James O’Shaughnessy, Ben Ellefson and Chris Manhertz.

Tebow has only played one snap as a receiver in his career. He said in a statement Thursday he is embracing the challenge of a new role.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey."