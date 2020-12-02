Tim Tebow on future with Mets: 'I still love the game'

Tim Tebow told Stuart Varney Wednesday he is "planning on" continuing to play baseball for the New York Mets.

"I still love the game. I still love competing," the 33-year-old professional athlete told "Varney & Co."

But Tebow hinted that it might be changing soon.

"There's so many other things that are on my heart that I want to pursue, so I don't know how much longer I'll be playing sports," he said, adding, "there's so many things I feel that God has on my heart that I really want to pursue but I still love the game and I still want to compete so that's what I'm planning on."

Tebow is known for his acts of kindness off the field and now he has a new social media app called Kindli to help spread positivity to others.

"This is more of a social unity app where our goal is to be able to spread acts of kindness, because we believe kindness is contagious," he said. "Especially in a day and age where there is so much that divides people."

The Kindli co-founder said their goal is to raise $1 billion for charity and record the same number of acts of kindness.

As an example, Tebow and others pumped gas for everyone who showed up for four hours straight.

"People were blown away," he said. "A lot of people who say, 'I want to do this for someone else.'"

He called the app "a home for the pay-it-forward movement."

