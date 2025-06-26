Tight End University: How NFL's elite created first-class event sponsors are begging to join

What was once a quick text asking to work out has led to one of the most anticipated NFL offseason events for players and fans alike.

Now, it's not only making an impact on the players on the field, but also the Nashville community and more.

The evolution of Tight End University, which was co-founded by current NFL star tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle, as well as Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen, has been fun to watch since it began in 2021. It has become an event filled with swag, parties and special guest appearances for various NFL tight ends across the league.

But Peter Raskin, founder and partner of Rubicon Talent, told FOX Business it wasn’t always this way.

"At first, we just wanted to break even," he said in Nashville while the tight ends were in Vanderbilt University’s meeting room listening to key advice about their position group. "Let’s make enough money that we can put on a great event for the guys."

Raskin said it was Kittle who shot a text over to the recently-retired Olsen in 2021 asking if he’d like to work out with some tight end friends he had in Nashville, where he recently moved.

What transpired baffled everyone because the engagement was huge.

"He sent a text to Greg Olsen when Greg retired and said, ‘Hey, if you ever want to come train a bunch of guys and work out with us, I think you could teach us a lot of stuff,’" Raskin explained. "Six months later, we had 45 NFL tight ends here. We had no idea what we were doing and pulled together an unbelievable experience. From there, it’s just continued to grow every year, and the guys have a blast. They come back year after year after year. We bring in the young guys and it’s been really interesting to see how these guys bond.

"It’s like a fraternity, it’s really cool to see."

To entice players to return, Raskin and the founding tight ends knew it had to be worth each player’s while.

"We want to do it first-class," Raskin said. "So, we need sponsors."

The three-day tight end summit has evolved into a situation where Raskin says he and his team are "turning sponsors away" because "we don’t have enough assets to offer."

This year, Bud Light was the presenting sponsor, while Dude Wipes, Old Spice, Jersey Mike’s, Kinder’s, New Era and Gatorade were among those featured at the welcome party, on the field during workouts, and at the golf course during a new event in this fifth installment of TEU. Players were also seen carrying around enough swag to warrant the purchase of a new suitcase to check at the airport on the way home.

Hermitage Golf Course, one of the best public courses in the country, hosted all the players, who got to experience PXG club fittings at the driving range, a G/FORE golf shoe selection, and with the sun beating down, Cutwater, Bud Light, Gatorade and more were available to stay hydrated.

And we can’t forget the WAGs, or wives and girlfriends of the players, which Raskin says has significantly increased as players continue coming back. With Claire Kittle leading the way at a luncheon presented by Leigh Taylor PR+, the women got to enjoy a fun meal together featuring brand activations from Stoney Clover Lane, The Spark Collection, Sneex, Zenni Optical and UAL.

Finally, the "Tight Ends & Friends" Concert at the Brooklyn Bowl saw a formidable country music lineup with special guests Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Kelce’s megastar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, performing for a sold-out crowd.

As Raskin puts it, all of TEU’s lavish amenities wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors.

"George just gave a speech to all the tight ends and he said, ‘Look, there’s a lot of cameras around, there’s a lot of brands here. But they’re why you’re here,’" Raskin said. "They’re why you’re going to Brooklyn Bowl tonight for a 10-person country festival, if you will. They’re why you got gift bags you can’t even carry home. The sponsors make this event go, the media makes this event go. We need that in order to keep building each year."

But this isn’t just about raising money to give these tight ends the experience of a lifetime as they work and bond among themselves. TEU is all about community, and that includes the people of Nashville.

"If there’s something left over, not one guy raised their hand and said, ‘Let’s split it and take the money.’ Every single one of them – George, Greg and Travis – said, ‘That should go to charity,’" Raskin said about the initial TEU conversation. "So, we want the guys to feel good. If Old Spice asked you to come by their booth and said spray some deodorant on, we’re not taking advantage of you. We’re giving them to sponsors that make this event happen. So, we want you to just feel good about it because all of this money is going to charity anyway.

"Everyone kinda feels a lot better about the experience knowing we’re not making money for players, we’re doing it for the charities."

After workouts on Tuesday, New Era and Kinder's teamed up with 30 kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters, who all had the opportunity to run around and meet some of the NFL’s elite. The charitable organization also received a monetary donation directly impacting its mentorship programs.

Also, the sold-out show's proceeds from Tuesday night are going to three different charities: Kelce's nonprofit, 87 & Running, for underserved youth; Olsen's The HEARTest Yard, which provides support for children with congenital heart disease; and a third charity chosen by Kittle.

Last year, more than $900,000 was donated to charity due to all the support TEU brings in.

"Yeah, we’re here to work, we’re here to have fun. But, there’s a bigger picture here," Raskin said.

