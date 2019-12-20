Tiger Woods, TaylorMade golfers get festive in company Christmas card

TaylorMade Golf is getting into the holiday spirit with the help of some of its most famous sponsored athletes, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

The Christmas card photo shows the trio matching Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm in bright green Santa onesies as they smile in front of a fireplace adorned with personalized stockings.

The seven world-famous athletes are surrounded by wrapped TaylorMade products, while a framed picture above the mantle reads: “Merry Christmas.”

Two of TaylorMade’s Tour Players, Rickie Fowler and Sung Hyun Park, are not featured in the card.

Despite public speculation that the picture might have been Photoshopped, a spokesperson told FOX Business: “TaylorMade actually got all of these players in onesies and in the same room for this at the same time!”

