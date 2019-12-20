Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

PGA

Tiger Woods, TaylorMade golfers get festive in company Christmas card

By FOXBusiness
close
Golf legend Greg Norman on Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win, President Trump awarding Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom and why he became an ambassador for Delta Private Jets.video

Greg Norman: Tiger Woods' journey back has been truly impressive

Golf legend Greg Norman on Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win, President Trump awarding Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom and why he became an ambassador for Delta Private Jets.

TaylorMade Golf is getting into the holiday spirit with the help of some of its most famous sponsored athletes, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Continue Reading Below

The Christmas card photo shows the trio matching Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm in bright green Santa onesies as they smile in front of a fireplace adorned with personalized stockings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Courtesy of TaylorMade Golf

The seven world-famous athletes are surrounded by wrapped TaylorMade products, while a framed picture above the mantle reads: “Merry Christmas.”

Two of TaylorMade’s Tour Players, Rickie Fowler and Sung Hyun Park, are not featured in the card.

THESE ATHLETES MAKE MORE MONEY THROUGH ENDORSEMENTS THAN SPORTS

Despite public speculation that the picture might have been Photoshopped, a spokesperson told FOX Business: “TaylorMade actually got all of these players in onesies and in the same room for this at the same time!”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE