Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Golf

Tiger Woods calls George Floyd killing 'shocking tragedy,' says he has 'utmost respect' for police

“We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in," Woods said.

By FOXBusiness
close
Complete Auto Body &amp; Repair owner Kurt Barks discusses how his business was destroyed during the Ferguson, Missouri, protests and provides advice on how people should act in a time of unrest. video

Destroying businesses accomplishes nothing: Missouri business owner

Complete Auto Body & Repair owner Kurt Barks discusses how his business was destroyed during the Ferguson, Missouri, protests and provides advice on how people should act in a time of unrest.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods spoke out Monday night regarding George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody last week, calling for the public to engage in constructive dialogue and peaceful demonstrations as protests sweep cities across the country.

Continue Reading Below

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” Woods said in a statement. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

MICHAEL JORDAN 'SADDENED' BY GEORGE FLOYD KILLING

“I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward,” Woods added. “We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in. I hope that through construction, honest conversations we can build a safer, united society.”

Floyd, 46, died last week during an altercation with police officers who responded to a call that a counterfeit bill was used at a nearby grocery store. A bystander video showed a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for several minutes prior to his death. Three other officers also responded to the call and stood nearby.

NORDSTROM, NIKE DECRY GEORGE FLOYD KILLING

Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide on Monday night. The four officers directly involved in the incident were fired. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests against police brutality have been largely peaceful. However, demonstrations have turned violent in some cases, with instances of looting and altercations with police.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Woods is the latest of several sports figures to call for reform following Floyd’s death. Michael Jordan said Sunday that he was “deeply saddened” by the situation.

Jordan called for demonstrators to “continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability” in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Woods and Jordan are among Nike's most prominent athlete endorsers. The sports apparel giant has also mourned Floyd's death and called for reform in a series of social media posts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM