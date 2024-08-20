Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers signs NIL deal with non-alcoholic brewing company: 'Trying to have a good vibe'

Ahead of what will probably be his final season at Texas, Quinn Ewers has locked down yet another NIL deal.

The Longhorns quarterback inked a deal with Athletic Brewing Company that was announced Wednesday.

It's the perfect partnership for Ewers. He gets the taste of a brew while staying in tip-top shape.

"I guess the first thing for me is getting that taste, but I take my health seriously and my wellness. So, having that taste is good to have, and strive to be healthier and what not at that aspect of things," Ewers told Fox Business in an interview about the deal.

"It’s good to have that taste – you still get the taste of a brew. I’m trying to stay healthier, been focusing on my wellness and health aspect of things and just trying to have a good vibe before the season starts but also get that good flavor."

"Fall and football go hand in hand, and Athletic is proud to be the go-to non-alcoholic beer for tailgaters nationwide," the company's co-founder and CEO, Bill Shufelt, said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be teaming up with an elite athlete like Quinn. He’s an extraordinary talent on the field, a leader in the locker room and one of the faces of college football. Quinn’s hard work and dedication to his craft are inspiring, and he’s proving that you don’t have to compromise your college experience to reach your goals on and off the field."

Ewers admits he has a slight case of a fear of missing out when he takes the field on Saturdays because he isn't able to take in the experience of a college football tailgate. Now that he's in the SEC, tailgates in Austin are going to be that much rowdier.

But Ewers says he'll crack some Athletic brews on campus when he returns as an NFL player.

"I get to hear the family stories and what not. They get to have a good time out there during the games. I never got to be a part of the tailgates. Maybe when it’s all done, I’ll get to experience all the good stuff," says Ewers.

Ewers and the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff last season after their dominant win in the Big 12 title game. After getting eliminated in a semifinal game to Washington, which lost to Michigan in the title game, he's hoping this season ends more happily.

"We just need to be where our feet are and not look ahead each week. At the end of the week, we have set goals. We want to play that last game of the year," Ewers said. "We want to play in the SEC championship game, but there are so many things we need to do. Right now, just focus on ourselves and the opinions inside of our four walls, build the strong bond that we have, continue to work towards that strong brotherhood so we can play our best games. Everyone wants to go undefeated, and if you don’t want to go undefeated, you’re probably playing the wrong sport."

The Longhorns, ranked 4th in the nation to open the season, start their 2024 campaign Aug. 29 against Colorado State, and their first true test comes in Week 2 when they head to the Big House to take on the defending champion Wolverines.

