The Business of Golf
Team USA Olympic golfer Scottie Scheffler: How much has he earned on PGA Tour?

Scheffler has been one of the best PGA Tour golfers in recent years

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

Scottie Scheffler will be among the four American golfers looking to take home gold from the Paris Olympics.

Scheffler is one of the best golfers in the world, and it is the first time he will be participating in the Olympics. He is having a great 2023-24 season on the PGA Tour with a win at the Masters and victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, RBC Heritage, Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

Scottie Scheffler poses

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States poses with his wedge club, engraved with the Olympic rings, during a practice round ahead of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 30, 2024 in (Andrew Redington/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He has 12 PGA Tour victories in his career, which has helped boost his bank account.

He has earned $71,279,258 in his PGA Tour career, according to the league’s website.

Scheffler has won the Masters twice, and an Olympic medal would only add to an impressive resume for the New Jersey-born golf star.

Scottie Scheffler practices

Scottie Scheffler of Team United States tees off on the 14th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The first round of the golf portion of the Olympics begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. The tournament takes place at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. There are 60 competitors from 33 nations in the event.

Scheffler is on the men’s team with Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. Schauffele is the reigning Olympic gold medalist.

"The United States is home to some of the best golfers in the world and it’s an honor to introduce the four men that will represent Team USA on a global stage," USA Golf executive director Andy Levinson said in a statement in June.

Team USA men's golf

Team United States pose for a photo with the Olympic rings on the 18th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Since the return of golf to the Olympic Games, Team USA has reached the podium on both occasions with Matt Kuchar earning bronze in Rio and Xander Schauffele bringing home gold in Tokyo. With such a talented team going to Paris, we feel confident in Team USA’s continued success."