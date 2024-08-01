Team USA Olympic golfer Lilia Vu: How much has she earned on LPGA Tour?

Lilia Vu will be making her Olympic debut representing Team USA at the Paris Olympic Games.

Vu, 26, is the daughter of two Vietnamese immigrants. She grew up in Fountain Valley, California, and started playing golf at the age of seven.

Vu played college golf at UCLA and is the all-time leader on the UCLA career victory list with eight individual titles.

With UCLA, she was a three-time WGCA first team All-American and All-Pac 12 performer. In 2018, she was named the 2018 PING WGCA Player of the Year and Pac-12 conference golfer of the year.

The California native joined the LPGA Tour in 2019. She struggled her rookie season, only making one cut in nine events.

In 2021, she took a big step forward, making 15 cuts in 18 starts on the Epson Tour. Her season on the Epson Tour saw her finish first on the Race for the Card official money list to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2022 season.

In her first season back on the LPGA Tour, she made 21 cuts in 24 events, including eight top-10 finishes.

She carried that positive momentum in 2023, when she officially broke out.

Vu won four tournaments, including two majors. She won The Chevron Championship in a playoff and later that summer won the AIG Women’s Open.

Vu has so far just won the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give this season, as Nelly Korda’s 2024 season has been one of the most dominant the tour has ever seen.

Vu has $5,794,797 in her career according to the LPGA website, with the bulk of that coming within the last couple of years.

Vu will look to add an Olympic medal to her trophy case when she tees off for Team USA on Aug. 7 at Le Golf National.