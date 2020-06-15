Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady tease first photos in full uniform

Football fans will soon get their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

The Buccaneers teased an image of Brady in his trademark No. 12 uniform on the team’s social media accounts Monday. Alongside the image of Brady’s silhouette, the Bucs asked fans when they should release the first official pictures of the six-time Super Bowl champion in uniform.

Brady responded to the post, telling fans the pictures were coming “tomorrow.”

Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million in March. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented Tampa Bay from hosting Brady for a customary introductory press conference – the venue in which newly signed players typically don their jerseys for the first time.

The 43-year-old quarterback spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Star Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin gave up the No. 12 jersey to Brady upon word that he had signed with the franchise.

Buccaneers jersey sales surged more than 900 percent on Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner platform, the day after Brady signed, FOX Business reported at the time. Brady has finished atop the NFL Players Association’s merchandise sales list three teams since 2014, more than any other player.

