Super Bowl tickets hit as high as $30,000 ahead of the Patriots-Seahawks showdown

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and the ticket prices to get into the big game are exorbitant.

New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks fans have flocked to Santa Clara, California, to watch their teams try to win it all, at the major expense to their wallets.

The cheapest seat in Levi’s Stadium is $3,590, which is located in the 400 section. Sections 401, 416 and 408 are the sections that harbor the cheapest tickets, according to Ticket IQ.

The average ticket price is $5,994, and those seats are located in Section 108, Row 34, according to the website. Those seats are located on the side of the field where the Seahawks’ sideline will be located and across from the tunnel.

The most expensive tickets are a whopping $30,112, and are located behind the Patriots’ sideline in Section C140, Row 1, according to the website.

Super Bowl LX will be the second time Levi’s Stadium has hosted the big game. The last time was ten years ago, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. The average ticket price for that game was $2,500, according to USA Today.

There were 71,088 fans in attendance for that game. Levi’s Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, and they averaged 71,117 fans in their home games this season, according to Statista.

Taking those numbers into account, it is expected that between 65,000 and 75,000 fans will be in attendance.

The cost of last year’s Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, was $8,076. If the current average holds until kickoff on Sunday, the average ticket for Patriots-Seahawks would be cheaper than Eagles-Chiefs.

