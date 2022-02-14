Some Super Bowl fans got hosed on SoFi Stadium-area parking fees

Some fans who accepted sky-high prices to attend Super Bowl LVI near Los Angeles spent hundreds of dollars more to simply park their vehicle near SoFi Stadium, according to a report.

Residents of the Inglewood area seized on the moneymaking opportunity by renting out parking spaces at their homes, even in their driveways, for up to $1,000, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

SUPER BOWL: TOP 5 ADVERTISEMENTS THAT AIRED DURING THE BIG GAME

The Super Bowl — where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 — was played just two weeks after the Rams hosted the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30, when some of those residents initially cashed in on the parking situation, FOX 11 reported.

One resident, who was not identified in the report, told the outlet she sold her parking space for $400 before the NFC title game, where the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20‑17.

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The NFL and Inglewood officials encouraged visitors to instead park near public transportation stations, and then ride Los Angeles-area Metro buses or trains to and from the stadium, which costs significantly less.

According to the report, it costs $40 to park at the blue shuttle area and $60 to park at the purple shuttle area. This parking has an additional $10 per person for a shuttle pass.