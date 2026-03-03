StubHub launches first-ever women's sports ticketing platform after post-Olympics surge

In honor of Women's History Month, StubHub is jumping on the train of women's sports and its continued growth.

The ticketing platform announced Tuesday that they will be launching "HerSportsHub," the first dedicated women’s sports ticket destination in the resale industry.

HerSportsHub centralizes access to WNBA, NWSL, PWHL, NCAA Women’s Basketball, and more in one place, giving women’s sports fans a one-stop shop to search for a variety of women’s sports experiences.

"HerSportsHub builds on the momentum we’re seeing, creating a centralized space for fans to discover and secure tickets across leagues," said Jill Gonzalez, Head of Consumer Communications at StubHub. "Although the hub launches this week, it’s here to stay to provide access beyond Women’s History Month."

StubHub saw an increase in women's sports ticketing demand following the Olympics, especially in hockey after Megan Keller's golden goal against Canada. Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) demand jumped nearly 60% immediately following Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This was no fluke, either, as ticket demand for women's sports also grew after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WNBA demand surged over 360% year-over-year during the Olympic year (largely in part due to Caitlin Clark's presence), and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) demand jumped over 150% during the Olympics. In total, eight WNBA and NWSL teams saw at least a 215% in search spikes post-Paris Olympics. In the 30 days post-Paris Olympics, demand accelerated again — up 170% in the WNBA and 330% in the NWSL.

In the 30 days after the Paris Games, buyers jumped nearly 200% — and 88% were first-time women’s sports purchasers, and multi-game buyers nearly tripled.

To celebrate its launch, StubHub will be hosting a watch party for the NWSL's Gotham FC on April 4 at Blazers in Brooklyn, a woman-owned sports bar, to watch a game against the KC Current.

At the party, StubHub will announce the first recipient of StubHub Access: New York, a $100,000 youth ticket fund to give young sports fans the chance to experience live sports.

Keller and Hilary Knight were joined by Jack and Quinn Hughes on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

