Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever post eye-popping ticket sale stats on StubHub

After a record-breaking rookie season, Caitlin Clark is bringing even more fans to her ball games.

Last season, the Indiana Fever had 90 times more tickets sold on StubHub than they did in 2023, and this year, it appears to be more of the same.

Clark's Fever currently have the 10 most in-demand games on the ticket site. Three of those games (the second, third and seventh-most in-demand) are against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The top in-demand game of the upcoming season is their contest in Connecticut against the Sun on July 15. The Sun's home games are normally at the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, but this contest will be played at TD Garden in Boston, which holds 19,580.

Only one of those 10 games is a home game, when the Sky visit Indiana on May 17. The New York Liberty and Seattle Storm already play in high-capacity arenas, but the other games in the top 10 have all been moved to larger arenas to accommodate the demand.

The Fever are also beneficial to the newest WNBA franchise in the Golden State Valkyries — their best-selling game of the season is when they host the Fever on June 19. Sales for that game are more than double that of their second-best-selling game of the season, when they host the Sparks for their WNBA debut.

RICKEA JACKSON POSTS 6-WORD RESPONSE TO VIRAL VIDEOS SUGGESTING SHE WAS WITH JAMES PEARCE JR. DURING NFL DRAFT

Even with Clark's record numbers last year, the Fever are still seeing a nearly 500% increase in ticket sales, StubHub said.

Other young stars are helping increase sales, notably Paige Bueckers, who capped off her UConn career with a national championship. Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick this year, has more than quadrupled the Dallas Wings' ticket sales from last year.

Also, in the 24 hours after she was drafted, site searches for the Wings jumped 351% on StubHub.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark's appearances in games have brought historic viewership to both the college and pro levels. The final three games of her college career were the most-watched women's college basketball games ever. She also had several of her regular-season games draw more viewers than WNBA playoff games , and her WNBA matchups with Reese were some of the most-viewed WNBA games ever.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.