Steph Curry 'absolutely' not the man in leaked nude photos, agent says

By FOXBusiness
Knight commission member Len Elmore on Stephen Curry’s anger toward Sports Illustrated for not showing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the cover of the magazine. video

Stephen Curry slams Sports Illustrated cover

Knight commission member Len Elmore on Stephen Curry’s anger toward Sports Illustrated for not showing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the cover of the magazine.

The alleged nude photos of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry leaked online earlier this week are "absolutely" not him, his agent told the Daily Mail.

The purported photos, some of which showed close-ups of a man's body, first appeared on Twitter Friday morning. While the original Twitter post that has since been deleted, it quickly spread through social media into Saturday morning.

In the photos, the subject is wearing Washington Redskins underwear, even though Curry is a well-known fan of the Carolina Panthers.

"Of course it's not him," a source told the San Francisco Chronicle.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS' STEPHEN CURRY EXPRESSES OPTIMISM ABOUT RETURN AFTER BREAKING HAND

For the most part, Curry has remained mum on the subject; however, he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, alluded to the scandalous photos in an Instagram story. She posted a picture of herself holding a can of Guayakí Yerba, with the caption, "I love this drink SO much! But the [eggplant emoji] flavor is my fave!"

She included the hashtag #hailtotheredskins.

Curry posted shortly thereafter that his wife’s post made him laugh before saying there are “so many [clown emojis] out here,” according to their Instagram stories.

NBA STARS STEPH CURRY, CHRIS PAUL AMONG TOP PLAYERS FACING STIFF TAX LIABILITIES

Curry has been sidelined following hand surgery in October and received a three-month time table for his recovery and return. The Warriors have suffered greatly in Curry’s absence, currently holding the worst record in the league with 6-24 as of Saturday.

