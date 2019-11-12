Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry expresses optimism about return after breaking hand

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has his eyes on a return to the court this season despite reporters he was going to sit out the rest of the year due to his broken hand.

Curry told reporters Monday he “definitely” plans to be back at “some point during early spring.” He addressed his injury for the first time since suffering it on Oct. 30. He said he needs a second surgery on his non-shooting hand to remove the pins that were inserted during the first operation.

Managing the "swelling is something that's going to be of the utmost priority early in the rehab process to get me a chance to come back and get my range of motion back pretty quickly,” Curry said.

Curry said he experienced some minor nerve pain shortly after his first procedure, which is common. Doctors will continue to monitor his rehab process and how it will impact his potential return to the basketball court.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed hope that Curry and Klay Thompson could both return to the court at the same time this season as the team’s younger players get more reps.

“It would be great,” Kerr said after the team dropped to 2-9 following a loss to the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN. “What we're trying to do this year is build for the future."

Golden State has tried to find some sort of spark in their lineup in their stars’ absence.

“Obviously, Steph and Klay are part of the core, the core group, along with Draymond, in terms of what we want to accomplish long-term. So the idea of bringing some of these young guys along and helping them to be able to be part of the core going forward, that means they need to play together. All those guys need to play together. So it'd be great to get some time with Steph and Klay later on in the year.”

So far, D’Angelo Russell has been a key player. He’s averaging 26.3 points and 6.5 assists this season. He also has three straight games of 30 points or more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.