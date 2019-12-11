Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster reveals $100K payment for watching Thursday NFL game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was apparently making some extra cash on the side while watching a Thursday night NFL game.

Smith-Schuster is an avid gamer and often streams himself playing video games on Twitch. According to CBS Sports on Tuesday, Smith-Schuster appeared on THump’s streaming channel and revealed he received $100,000 to watch last week's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

"I did a stream yesterday, with TimTheTatMan, or like two days ago, we watched the Cowboys game and I got paid $100K for that," the star wide receiver said.

THump replied: "I don't know if you're supposed to say that but it's all good."

Smith-Schuster promoted the livestream on his Twitter account, but it wasn't clear he was getting paid for the appearance.

Amazon partnered with the NFL to stream "Thursday Night Football" games starting in Week 4. Amazon is Twitch's parent company.

The Steelers selected Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is still on his rookie contract and is earning $846,000 this season. He is set to earn $1.037 million next season.

He has missed the last three games due to a knee injury. In 10 games, he's caught 38 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh is 8-5 this season.