Jets star Le'Veon Bell won't be disciplined for bowling trip before missed game

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell won’t face disciplinary action after he was spotted bowling on Saturday night just hours after he was ruled out for the team’s game on Sunday, head coach Adam Gase confirmed.

Bell, 27, was sidelined after team doctors determined he was still recovering from a bout with the flu that caused him to miss practice during the week. Later that same night, Bell was seen bowling at Boonton Lanes in New Jersey until the bowling alley closed at 1 a.m.

Gase acknowledged at a press conference Tuesday that Bell’s bowling trip was a questionable decision given his health status. However, the team will not discipline their star running back because he did not technically violate any rules.

“What am I going to discipline him for?” Gase said. “I can’t tell him you have to stay in your house.”

Gase expected to speak to Bell about the incident later on Tuesday. Bell was cleared to return to team activities on Monday and is expected to play in the Jets’ clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

“He wanted to play,” Gase added. “But they told him he was still contagious. They didn’t want him around all the other guys because they thought it could spread through the team.”

Bell has yet to address the situation.

Bell is in the first season of the four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Jets last offseason. He has struggled as part of a middling Jets offense this season, posting just 3.2 yards per carry while amassing 589 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.