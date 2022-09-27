Expand / Collapse search
Sports team owners make up 50 of Forbes 400 richest Americans

17 owners come from the NFL, while the NBA has 14 owners on the list

Forbes has released the 50 richest sports owners in the country, who make up more than 10% of the Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans. 

The Forbes 400 last year had 43 team owners in their list. While there are 17 NFL owners, there are 14 NBA owners, 12 NHL owners and nine MLB owners. 

Coming in as the wealthiest sports team owner is Los Angeles Clippers’ Steve Ballmer, who is the eighth overall on the Forbes 400 list with an estimated $83 billion net worth. 

Rob Walton during pre-game

Denver Broncos co-owner Rob Walton is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ballmer took a hard loss last year due to the drop in Microsoft stock, the tech giant he was CEO for from 2000 to 2014, losing $13.5 billion from his net worth. But the Clippers have been a wonderful investment, as it’s estimated value is $3.3 billion. Ballmer bought the team for $2 billion from Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the team in 2014. 

But the NFL is the juggernaut in terms of wealth among owners. Of those 50 owners, 17 make up the list in football alone, the richest being Rob Walton who just bought the Denver Broncos this offseason for $4.65 billion. That’s the most expensive team sale in history. 

Walton, the eldest son of Walmart found Sam Walton, is worth $56.7 billion, making him the 17th richest man in the country. His brother, Jim Walton, is ahead of him at $57.9 billion, but Rob Walton is the richest owner in the NFL.

Right behind him is the Carolina Panthers’ David Tepper in third place at $18.5 billion. He is a recent owner as well, purchasing the team for $2.3 billion in 2018, and it’s now worth $3.6 billion. 

Jerry Jones ahead of a 2022 playoff game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT& Stadium on Jan. 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The top five rounds out with Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera ($17.6 billion net worth) and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen ($17.5 billion). While Cohen most recently bought the team in 2020 for $2.4 billion from the Wilpon family, Pera’s purchase of $377 million in 2012 has done wonders for his net worth, as Memphis is worth $1.5 billion today. 

Jerry Jones takes No. 7 on this list of 50 sports owners, but he still owns the most valued sports team in the NFL, as the Dallas Cowboys sit at $8 billion this year, which is $1.5 billion more than the last. Jones’ wealth comes from his ownership unlike others on the list. 

Of the top 10, six are NFL owners with Stanley Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams), Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins) and Shahid Khan (Jacksonville Jaguars) falling in from eight to 10 respectively after Jones. 

Steve Ballmer at podium

Owner Steve Ballmer of the LA Clippers speaks during the Los Angeles Clippers and City of Los Angeles celebration opening of 350th Clippers Community Court.  (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images)

New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft (No. 12), Atlanta Falcons’ Arthur Blank (No. 15), Buffalo Bills’ Terrence Pegula (No. 16), and Baltimore Ravens’ Stephen Bisciotti (No. 19) are also in the top 20. 