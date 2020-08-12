Expand / Collapse search
Sports Illustrated owner in talks with betting company for possible deal: report

Sports Illustrated was acquired by ABG for $110M in May 2019 before being licensed over to Maven

The owner of Sports Illustrated is reportedly shopping betting companies for a future partnership that could take place before the year is up.

?Authentic Brands Group chairman Jamie Salter called it “a game-changer” in a recent interview but declined to identify which betting company ABG was in talks with, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

ABG is in talks with several betting companies to license the name “SI Bets," another source told the Post.

Salter said the deal would boost digital traffic and "SI Bets" would be accessible through the Sports Illustrated website, the Post reported.

ABG acquired Sports Illustrated for $110 million in May 2019 before it was licensed to Maven, which manages the site’s platform but not the content.

Maven came under fire after making cuts when it first took over in October and then again in March due to COVID-19.