Sports Illustrated operator says 'difficult' changes saved money, as writers unionize

The media company operating Sports Illustrated touted the difficult and traumatic changes it brought to the storied magazine after outperforming 2019 financial forecasts — just a day after SI's editorial staff said they are unionizing.

Continue Reading Below

The media company, Maven, generated more than $45 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, attributing part of its growth to SI, it said Tuesday.

RAPINOE CRITICIZES SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FOR LACK OF DIVERSITY WHILE ACCEPTING ITS AWARD

"We are pleased by the positive results," Maven founder James Heckman said in a statement. "Similar to our 2018 restructuring initiatives, we quickly forced many difficult, and sometimes traumatic changes, which we deemed necessary to transition SI’s business back to a trusted and growing heritage brand."

Some of those changes may have included the departure of Christian Stone, the longtime SI editor-in-chief, in October. That same month, Maven laid off 40 SI staff members. The business had about 160 employees at the time, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, many members of SI's editorial staff said they were forming a union with the NewsGuild of New York on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"SI's print staff has been represented by the Guild since the magazine's founding," the SI Union posted on Twitter. "It is long past time for management to acknowledge that, in this context as in all others, we are one newsroom."

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support on Monday for the staff members trying to unionize.

"Congratulations to Sports Illustrated staff for organizing SI Union with NY Guild," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "I hope other workers in media follow their example and join a union. Now more than ever, we need a strong labor movement across all industries."

Maven said it plans on "$27 million in operational savings at Sports Illustrated" in 2020 compared to 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM