Fanatics Fest 2025 dates announced as digital sports giant promises even bigger festival

The inaugural event went so well that Fanatics Fest is set to return to New York City in 2025.

Fanatics, the global digital sports platform, announced its plans for the return of Fanatics Fest, the immersive and interactive festival that drew more than 70,000 sports fans and collectors from all over to the Javits Center in Manhattan.

From June 20-22, 2025, Fanatics Fest will take place again at the same venue with more than 500 of the top athletes, celebrities and artists in the sports, culture and collecting space making appearances to create a bigger and better event than last year.

"Seeing the pure joy, excitement and enthusiasm from all the fans who attended our first event last summer was absolutely incredible and I could not be more excited to bring Fanatics Fest back to New York City this June," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a statement.

"We’re going bigger and better next year, adding hundreds of athletes and celebrities to the roster, blowing out the event space to add many more interactive experiences from the top leagues and teams, creating more opportunities for fans and collectors to meet their favorite athletes, more exclusive product drops and overall taking the entire event to a new level."

Fanatics Fest was a first-of-its-kind event that brought Tom Brady, Derek Jeter and many more sports legends, current and former, to the Javits Center to celebrate the passion of sports while giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting their sports heroes, interacting with and making new friends, and overall enjoying the world of sports together.

"The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC delivered on our vision to create a unique, first-of-its-kind space that brought together fans from all backgrounds to celebrate their passion across sports, culture and collecting," Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, said in a statement. "The ‘FOMO’ was real, and we’re committed to taking everything fans loved about year one and making it bigger and better, while also taking the great feedback we received to heart and improving select areas."

More than 300 athletes and celebrities participated, including Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Quavo.

Fans also got to experience live, on-site programming with some of the most popular shows and podcasts broadcasting live from the Javits Center as they interacted with the crowds. Superstores and autograph zones allowed fans one-on-one opportunities to meet their sports heroes, while an entire collectors section allowed for the opportunity to bolster collections of cards and memorabilia, while trading as well.

Even Jake Paul and Mike Tyson held a press conference on the final day of Fanatics Fest to promote their highly anticipated fight.

Fanatics teamed up with almost every major sports league to create activations throughout the space, from a WWE entrance that fans could interact in, an official-sized UFC octagon next to it, and fun games from MLB, the NFL and NHL, among others.

From Dec. 5-8, those who attended the event this year will be eligible to purchase tickets for 2025 in the exclusive presale, while general public tickets can be purchased starting Dec. 13.

