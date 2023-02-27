Sotheby's 'The Dynasty Collection' presents Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers in all 6 NBA championships

Michael Jordan’s legacy in the game of basketball has everything to do with his brand, as well as his accomplishments on the court with the Chicago Bulls, something Sotheby’s has encapsulated in The Dynasty Collection – the ultimate testament to His Airness.

Sotheby’s has collected a set of six individual Air Jordan sneakers, all of which the man himself wore on the hardwood in the clinching games of his six career championships.

"The Dynasty Collection is the sole-defining ‘holy grail’ of sneaker collecting," Brahm Wachter, head of street wear & modern collectibles, said about the collection. "They check all of the boxes that a collector wants: championship history, Hall of Fame association, and style. Worn in each of the six unforgettable games that secured the Bulls’ dynasty status, this collection’s overwhelming influence on pop culture and basketball is undeniable as these shoes simultaneously combine Jordan’s legacy, domination, and stardom."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The set consists of the Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997) and Air Jordan XIV (1998).

The Air Jordan VI were worn during Jordan’s first NBA Finals appearance, as he faced the Los Angeles Lakers and defeated them in five games. Jordan ended up scoring 30 points with 10 assists for a double-double in the victory that would cement a dynasty on the rise.

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SET TO LEAVE REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORK BUSINESS, TELLS TEAMS TO FIND NEW PARTNERS

The final title for Jordan came in 1998, which is often referred to as "The Last Dance," as it was Jordan’s final year with the Bulls. And he went out as only Jordan could, with 45 points to defeat the Utah Jazz for the second straight season in the Finals, while wearing his Air Jordan XIV.

In all, this is the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordans ever brought to the open market.

Each sneaker has an inscription and signature by Jordan to highlight their authenticity. The constant black, red and white flows throughout each sneaker, as Jordan matched his them to his Bulls jersey.

NBA ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FINTECH COMPANY ANT GROUP IN CHINA

It’s been 20 years since Jordan retired, yet his brand continues to be one of the most recognizable in the world. All these sneakers, and many more including the Air Jordan I, have graced the feet of athletes and fans alike through the years, with retro colorways and revivals of classic Jordans consistently appearing on the open market.

It’s simply a testament to what Jordan meant to not only basketball, but the global culture.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This collection will be on display at Sotheby’s Dubai from Feb. 27 to March 3.